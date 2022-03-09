Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia have officially parted ways. The “El Clavo” singer and the With Love actress confirmed they are ending their marriage, after three years.

“While the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our mutual decision and grateful for the life and love we shared for the last ten years,” the pair said in a joint statement to Billboard. “To our friends and families, including our fans, please know that we are together in this difficult decision and that there is no need whatsoever to take sides.”

The statement continued, “We appreciate your support as we begin this next chapter of our lives and we wish each other only the very best in all future endeavors. Thank you, in advance, for respecting our privacy, during this difficult time. Emeraude & Royce.”

Royce, whose real name is Geoffrey Royce Rojas, and Toubia, tied the knot during a private ceremony in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, in 2018. The pair, who kept their relationship relatively private, recently marked a decade of being together. In December, Toubia shared the secret to their years-long romance.

"I think the fact that we like to take some trips whenever we can. Honesty, being able to talk to your partner about what you like and what you don't like," the 33-year-old actress told ET.

Getty Images

"Listen, listen to what they want, always to express, 'I feel this, you feel that,' and to listen to what they're feeling and that it's valid. Just because maybe you don't feel that way doesn't mean it's not real to them. So you need to understand where they're coming from and just kind of talk about it more than anything. Talk about it."

In 2020, the "Veterana" singer talked about how he and Toubia celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary and plans for the future. "In December, we went to Cabo [San Lucas]," Royce told ET at the time. "We kinda hung out there for a weekend. We hadn’t been there before, so that was our little one-year [anniversary celebration]."

"Everybody's like, 'Where the baby at?'" Royce, 32, teased. "There's no plans. There's no rush, there's no not doing it."

He explained, "[It's] definitely on my radar [for the future]. I feel like, why not? I'd love to and I don't want to wait until I'm too old either. So let's see."