Prince Royce 'In Shock' After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Royce revealed he's tested positive for the coronavirus in a video on Friday warning his followers to take social distancing precautions seriously ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The 31-year-old singer said he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, even though he constantly washed his hands and wore a mask.

"It's something that, I'm in shock," he says. "I didn't think it was going to happen to me."

"I know Fourth of July is coming up," he continues. "I know we've been stuck, we want to go out. We think it's not going to happen to us, and it's real."

Royce said he was fortunately feeling better and hopes to test negative after a week or so.

"But I'm concerned and frustrated with what's going on around the country," he shares. "People not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask. ... I'm concerned for people that do have pre-existing conditions and low immune systems. We just don't know what's going on."

The Dominican-American singer ended his video with a plea for young people especially to take the coronavirus seriously.

"Like I said, this is real and starts also with the youth," he says. "A lot of people going out, and I just wish that we could, you know, if you don't have to go out, don't go out. We have to protect our families. Let's protect our parents, and let's be mindful of other people. Much love."

