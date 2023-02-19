Prince William and Kate Middleton Are All Smiles as They Attend the 2023 BAFTA Awards

On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 76th annual BAFTA Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall, marking their first in-person appearance at the ceremony since 2020.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made quite the entrance on the red carpet, with William dressed to the nines in black velvet tuxedo, and Kate in a reworked Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown and statement black opera gloves. She accessorized the look with large, statement making rose gold earrings and a small black clutch. Kate first wore the Grecian-style gown for the 2019 BAFTAs, with floral detailing on the shoulder.

The couple were all smiles on the carpet, walking side-by-side as they chatted and waved to onlookers before making their way into the awards show.

As President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, William was there to watch the awards before he and Kate met the night's winners and EE Rising Star nominees.

The last time the royal couple attended the British film awards was in 2020, prior to the pandemic and Prince Philip's death, both of which prevented them from attending in the years since. During that year's ceremony, the two spotted laughing at a joke about Prince Harry made by Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt.

Although the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was not there in person, he still made a memorable impact when his co-star Margot Robbie took the stage to accept his award and read a speech he had written.

"Hey, Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club," she read aloud, before ending Pitt's speech with a reference to Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family. "He says that he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him."

The camera then cut to William and Kate, who appeared to be tickled by the comment as Robbie exited the stage.

Earlier in the night, Rebel Wilson failed to get the same reaction after she made an awkward reference to both Harry and their disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew. "It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... uh, Royal Harry, no, at this Royal Palace place," she quipped while William and Kate remained neutral after being spotted on camera.

The 2023 BAFTAs, meanwhile, were hosted by Richard E. Grant, while Alison Hammond interviewed the presenters and winners backstage at the BAFTA Studio. The ceremony was available to stream in the U.S. on BritBox.