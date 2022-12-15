Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend Royal Family's Carol Service After Prince Harry's Docuseries Claims

The Wales family is stepping out amid the release of Harry & Meghan. On Thursday, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with two of their children, attended the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, the same day that Prince Harry made bombshell allegations about his brother on his Netflix docuseries.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles at the festive event, with William wearing a classic suit and burgundy to match his wife's stunning dress.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were their parents' mini-mes, as the 7-year-old sported a coat with a fur collar that was similar to her mom's outfit, and the 9-year-old future king looked as dapper as his dad in a suit and coat. The couple's youngest son, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was not in attendance.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After the family was photographed walking into the service, they made their way inside, where they were joined by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their respective husbands.

Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

The service came amid the release of volume II of Harry & Meghan, on which Harry opened up like never before about the rift he has with his brother. That feud started when Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, began becoming more popular in the press, something that previously happened with the siblings' late mother, Princess Diana.

"William and I saw what happened in our dad's office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen in our office," Harry said. "To see my brother's office copying the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."

After Harry and Meghan made the decision to depart as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex said he had an uncomfortable conversation with his brother, dad, and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in," Harry said.

Later, when a story was published about William bullying Harry and Meghan out of the family, the Palace released a joint statement on behalf of Harry and William, which Harry claims he'd never even seen and was released without his knowledge.

When Harry called Meghan to tell her what had happened, she "burst into floods of tears" because within four hours "they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Now, Harry said, he's "had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology."

"This wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the Institution's side, and part of that I get," he said. "I understand, right? That's his inheritance. So to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability of the continuation of this institution."

In the first three episodes of the docuseries, which were released last week, a disclaimer was put on the series that reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."

"That is incorrect. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series," a source close to the royal family previously told ET in regard to the disclaimer. "[The Palace] is not aware of any such approach for comment."

ET reached out to Netflix for comment on the claims. Meanwhile, a Netflix source previously told ET that communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.

Additionally, ET learned that Kensington Palace did receive an email from a third-party production company about the Netflix docuseries. The email originated from an unknown organization's email address. The office contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to attempt to verify the authenticity of the email and that it was genuine but received no reply. The email did not contain the substance of the allegations made in the Netflix program or address the entire series. In the absence of any verification or reply from Archewell or Netflix, there was not any reply.