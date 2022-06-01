Prince William Honors Award Recipients on Princess Diana’s Birthday: ‘No Better Way to Celebrate Her Life'

Prince William is honoring Princess Diana's birthday in the way she would want.

On Friday, which marked what would have been the late royal's 61st birthday, Prince William issued a letter congratulating the 2022 recipients of her eponymous award.

“You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts," the father of three wrote. "Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all."

William continued, "Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all."

As he pointed out, "I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

He concluded the letter with, "I hope that you stand proud in the knowledge that you are making a real difference and that you enjoy today’s ceremony – you deserve it!"

Prince William and Prince Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On what would have been her 60th birthday in 2021, William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, reunited to unveil a statue of Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character -- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the siblings said during the event.

They added, "Every day we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."