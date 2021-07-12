Prince William Is 'Sickened by the Racist Abuse' Team England Players Received After Euro 2020 Loss

Prince William is personally speaking out against racist attacks hurled at Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on social media after they missed penalty kicks during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The three players, who are Black, are among the youngest members of Team England. Italy won the championship on Sunday, and Saka was photographed looking distraught and being consoled by his teammates and coach after missing the decisive penalty kick.

In a statement tweeted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account, 39-year-old William, who is President of the Football Association, denounced the racist attacks.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," the statement reads. "It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W."

On Monday, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, tweeted about celebrating diversity.

"'Recognizing the rich diversity of cultures which make this country so special – and in many ways unique – lies at the heart of what we can be as a nation.' -- The Prince of Wales, Windrush Day 2020. Well done @England on your fantastic #Euro2020 performance! You made us proud," a statement from their official Twitter account reads.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke out against the racist attacks at a news conference. "To those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say, 'Shame on you, and I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged,'" Johnson said. "This entire team played like heroes."

Meanwhile, England soccer officials tweeted, "We're disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game. We stand with our players ❤️."

William attended the championship match at Wembley Stadium with his 7-year-old son, Prince George, and his wife, Kate Middleton. Though he was obviously disappointed with the outcome of the game, he congratulated Italy on its win.

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory," he wrote on Instagram. "@England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W."