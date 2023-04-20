Prince William Poses as Restaurant Worker, Books Reservation for Unsuspecting Customer: Watch

Prince William is adding food service to his résumé. The Prince and Princess of Wales caught a major case of the giggles on Thursday while visiting an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, UK, after William took to the phones and booked a reservation for one unsuspecting customer.

After confirming the correct location of The Indian Streatery, the next in line to the British royal throne then talked timing with the customer before securing their table. After hanging up, William, wife Kate Middleton, and the restaurant staff exploded into a fit of laughter with William saying he hoped that he sent the patron to the correct location. See the moment in the video above.

"Hope we told this customer the right place to go..." a post on the Wales' official Instagram story reads.

The Prince and Princess of Wales / Instagram

The Indian Streatery / Instagram

The couple was also invited to check out the family-run eatery's kitchen, which boasts an all-female team of chefs. They even tried their hands at making handmade roti, a simple flatbread that is typically served with cooked vegetables and curries.

The appearance was part of a visit to Birmingham to "celebrate the city’s diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries," according to the royal family's official website.

Also during their outing, William and Kate played darts at the underground bar The Rectory B3's 180 Club. The moment was shared in a video montage of highlights from the day.

The visit comes just weeks before King Charles III's historic, star-studded coronation ceremony is set to commence May 6.

As ET recently reported, Charles' estranged son, Prince Harry, will be attending the historic event solo, but a source says that his older brother, William, has "no interest" in speaking to the Spare author ahead of the festivities.

A source close to the royal family tells ET, “William is still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements."

Though Harry has expressed an interest in mending his relationship with his brother and father, the source adds, “The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences."