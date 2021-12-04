Prince William Shares Touching Prince Philip Stories, Plus Rare Photo With Prince George

Prince William is honoring the lasting impact his grandfather, Prince Philip, had on his family. In a touching tribute on Monday, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge praised his late grandfather and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life -- both through good times and the hardest days," William wrote.

The second in line to the British royal throne also touched on how Philip was a part of his immediate family's life, writing, "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her."

In addition to referencing Kate Middleton's relationship with Philip, he also touched on that of his three children, Prince George, 7, Princess, Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor!" William added.

He shared a photo of a young George sitting in the driver's seat of a carriage next to a grinning Philip. The image was taken in Norfolk, England, in 2015 by Kate.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."



A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021

William concluded his message assuring the public he and Kate plan to "support the Queen in the years ahead."

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he wrote.

Philip died last week at the age of 99. William's estranged younger brother, Prince Harry, has returned to the United Kingdom from his home in California for the funeral, which is set to take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17.