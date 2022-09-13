Princess Anne Thanks Late Mom Queen Elizabeth in Heartfelt Tribute

Princess Anne is mourning the loss of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement released Tuesday, the royal opened up about her final moments with the late 96-year-old monarch.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life," Princess Anne began. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."

Princess Anne then noted how the world is grieving the loss of her mother as well, with Her Majesty serving as Britain's longest-ruling monarch. "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss," she continued. "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted."

Last Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her Majesty's family -- including her four children, Princess Anne, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, and several other members of the royal family -- all traveled to be with her following her death. Anne and Charles were the queen's only children to be with her in the final moments of her life.

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, her eldest son, Charles, was immediately named Britain's ruling monarch.

Princess Anne referenced the passing in power, saying, "I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch."

She concluded her statement, "To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, the queen's four children conducted the customary Vigil of the Princes by stepping out with their mother's casket as it laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

As Her Majesty's only daughter, Princess Anne's inclusion in the rare, yet significant, ceremony was history-making. She became the first female royal in history to play a role in the customary tradition.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, check out ET's ongoing coverage here.