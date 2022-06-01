Princess Eugenie Honors Queen Elizabeth's 'Calmness and Kindness' in Touching Personal Essay

Princess Eugenie honored her grandmother in a rare personal essay published by The Spectator on Wednesday. The short article offers an intimate look at the familial side of Queen Elizabeth, who will celebrate her 70-year Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

"Seventy years is really quite something, isn’t it?" the princess wrote. "The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile."

Eugenie continued her essay with a reflection on her own family -- she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and the couple welcomed their son, August, in 2021.

"I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family," Eugenie wrote. "I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."