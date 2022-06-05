Princess Eugenie's Son August Makes His First Public Debut At Platinum Jubilee

The royal family is looking more dapper than ever! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank brought their 1-year-old son, August, to help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee on Sunday.

Marking the young royal's first public appearance, August was wearing a light blue sweater with England's Union Jack flag emblazoned on the front. Before today, August had not been photographed in public, the only photos of the royal were those released on his mother's Instagram.

The Queen's great-grandson, whose full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was sitting in the royal box with his parents for the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which is the last event of the Jubilee weekend. August is Princess Eugenie and Jack's first child together after getting married in 2018.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. While most of the royal family has been present for the Jubilee celebrations, Andrew has been notably absent. This, after his royal titles were stripped in January following his civil sexual assault lawsuit that was settled.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, marking the official end of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty was joined on the balcony by her son, Prince Charles, daughter-in-law, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, and her grandson, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In other royal baby news, ET confirmed that the queen did meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, following Thursday’s kick-off celebration.