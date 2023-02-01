Priscilla Presley Says She's Learning to 'Live Without' Daughter Lisa Marie After Contesting Trust

Lisa Marie Presley's family is remembering her on what would have been her 55th birthday. On Wednesday, her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared a statement in the aftermath of Lisa Marie's death.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," Priscilla said in a statement to ET. "From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."

She concluded her message by thanking fans, saying, "We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

This statement comes shortly after Priscilla contested a 2016 amendment in Lisa Marie's trust, which named her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, as a co-trustee.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Priscilla claimed she and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, were appointed co-trustees on Jan. 29, 1993 when Lisa Marie "executed a revocable living trust, which she amended and completely restated on Jan. 27, 2010." Priscilla added that "both the 1993 original trust and 2010 restatement appear to be carefully drafted by competent estate planning attorneys."

But after Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, Priscilla claimed she found a document dated March 11, 2016, that appeared "to be an amendment" to Lisa Marie's trust, a "purported" amendment that ousted her and Siegel as co-trustees and installed Riley and Benjamin Keough instead.

Benjamin died in 2020, meaning Riley, 33, was left as the lone trustee to her late mother's estate, according to the "purported" document Priscilla claims she found.

As for why she feels the 2016 amendment is invalid, Priscilla says "there are many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity of the purported 2016 amendment," such as Priscilla's name is misspelled and that the "purported" amendment "was never delivered to [Priscilla] during Lisa Marie Presley's lifetime as required by the express terms of the Trust."

What's more, Priscilla claims Lisa Marie's signature on the amendment "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."