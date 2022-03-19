Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Hindu Holiday in Los Angeles -- See the Pics!

The future looks bright for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as young parents but, while in the present, things look bright!

The Quantico star took to Instagram on Friday and posted how the couple celebrated the Holi, a national holiday in India that's celebrated all around the world. Chopra and Jonas took part in the "Festival of Colors" in Los Angeles and truly got in the spirit of things, sharing kisses while enjoying the arrival of spring with a group of friends.

In one of the videos she posted, Jonas is gazing at Chopra before someone comes from behind him and smears him with colored powder before walking away. The gesture brought Jonas a smile before Chopra plants a kiss on him.

"To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing," Chopra wrote in her caption. "Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi's do! Feeling blessed."

The celebration comes almost two months after Chopra and Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Just last month, the 39-year-old actress shared her first selfie as a mother. She captioned the post, "The light feels right."

Earlier this month, a source told ET the married couple's enjoying their role as parents.

"Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home,” the source said. “The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened. Priyanka and Nick are private but have let close friends and family meet their baby.”