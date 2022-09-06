Priyanka Chopra Lovingly Holds Daughter Malti in the Air in Sweet New Photo

Priyanka Chopra spent Labor Day soaking up all the baby cuddles. The 40-year-old actress shared a sweet snap of herself holding she and husband Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, on Monday.

“My whole ❤️,” she captioned the pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her looking adoringly at the baby girl whose face is covered with a white heart emoji. In the photo, Malti — whom the couple confirmed they welcomed via surrogate in January — sports a diaper and headband, while Chopra looks relaxed in a white top.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

While the pair have kept their daughter's identity private by covering her face in photos, they've been open about their journey to becoming parents. In May, Jonas reflected on a scary experience with Malti, revealing she spent months in the NICU before they were able to bring her home.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," he wrote on Instagram. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day," he added. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you."

The following month, Jonas spoke to People about his decision to be so candid about the baby's hospitalization.

"I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital,” he explained. “It’s eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone."