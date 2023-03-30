Priyanka Chopra on Why She Had Reservations About Dating Nick Jonas, and Her Fertility Journey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wasn't always sure about her relationship with her husband, Nick Jonas. During her appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Citadel star revealed that her and Nick's 10-year age difference gave her pause.

The 40-year-old actress shared that upon their first meeting around 2016, she and 30-year-old Nick were each in "complicated" relationships. After being persuaded by friends to get in contact, her now-husband direct messaged her, but she still didn't give it much thought.

"I didn't want to engage much at that time," she said about the period after Nick slid into her DMs. "I was 35 and Nick was 25. I really put a stop on it in a way because I judged a book by the cover. I was like, 'I want to settle down. I've done the fun dating thing.'"

Priyanka added, "I was ready to get serious and not realizing that my husband is a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old's body."

She revealed that when the 2017 Met Gala came around, she and Nick were friendly. It was that night when she realized that she could really have something with him. Priyanka shared that it was her first time at the star-studded affair, and the "Jealous" singer was great about making sure things on the red carpet went well.

"I was so grateful I had Nick," she said about the experience. "We go onto the carpet, he'd adjust my dress. He was a complete gentleman. And he steps aside so I get a moment, and then he met people he knew. The carpet was over, he had taken care of me and he kind of walked away."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Priyanka recalled that for a brief moment she was alone in a room with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Madonna -- until Nick returned by her side and didn't leave for the rest of the night.

"I just remember this moment felt like it stretched for 10 minutes," she said. "And Nick came back in my view and gave me his hand and he said, 'Shall we?'"

Priyanka revealed that while she knew in that moment there was something with the Jonas Brothers singer, he played the long game. Eventually, the pair went on their first date in 2018, and that night he pulled a move that made her fall in love.

Priyanka remembered that after their first date, Nick invited her and a friend to watch him work in the studio. "I think I fell in love with him the first time I saw him in the studio," she shared. "It was after our first date."

Priyanka added, "My knees buckled. We had a nice date that night."

Three months later, the couple were engaged and tied the knot five months later with two wedding ceremonies.

In 2022, the pair announced the birth of their first child, Malti, who was born via surrogate. For Priyanka, motherhood was always in the stars.

"I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," she said. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids."

Priyanka froze her eggs -- which she encourages women to do if they can -- so motherhood could happen when it was right for her.

"I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve," she said. "I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing. I was 35, and my mom's an OBGYN who's like, '36, just do it.'"

She added, "I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well."

Today, Priyanka is enjoying life with her and Nick's 13-month-old daughter. "It's insane just seeing her personality everyday, seeing her change everyday," she said of Malti.

Priyanka noted that her daughter is already a foodie who loves pork chops, pesto, and roti -- and she makes sure everyone knows it.

"Whenever she is really loving her food, she sings," the proud mom shared about her baby girl. "She eats everything."