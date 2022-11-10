Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo.

"Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and holds her daughter close to her face, while Jonas lies beside them looking on. Malti’s face is not visible for the camera, as her parents continue to keep it hidden from social media.

Jonas, 30, took to the comments to react to the sweet moment with a simple red heart emoji.

The "Jealous" singer shared the same image on his respective Instagram account, captioning it with the same red heart emoji.

Chopra’s post follows her return home from a UNICEF trip in India. The photo also comes ahead of the kickoff to the second leg of the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency.

In a recent interview, the "Cool" singer opened up about the changes he has made when it comes to traveling since welcoming his daughter.

"I mean, travel is definitely different now," he told Travel + Leisure. "I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It's pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It's really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Chopra and Jonas announced that they welcomed their daughter -- via surrogate -- in January. In May, the couple shared the news that Malti made it home following 100 days in the NICU.

Since her arrival, the proud parents have documented some of their baby girl’s sweetest milestones. Last month, Chopra and Jonas shared pictures from Malti’s first Diwali celebration.

In the pictures, Chopra, Jonas and their 9-month-old daughter all rocked matching white outfits, as they were joined by the family for various celebrations. The couple kept Malti’s face covered with a little white heart. Prior to the family time, Chopra shared pictures from her baby girl's first trip to New York City.

In July, Jonas spoke with ET about fatherhood and its rewards.

"It is certainly life-changing," the "What a Man Gotta Do" singer told ET. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."