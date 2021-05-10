'Prodigal Son' Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

Prodigal Son has gotten the axe. The stylish and grim crime drama has been cancelled by Fox.

ET can confirm that the network did not pick the series up for a third season, despite a roundly celebrated cast, including Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Philips, Catherine Zeta Jones and Bellamy Young.

A spokesperson for Fox tells ET that it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to nix the series.

"We loved the show, which was one of the most imaginative and intricate dramas on broadcast," the spokesperson shares. "But, unfortunately, it did not draw as strong of a response from viewers as we had hoped."

The series, which was generally praised for it's performances and gritty dynamic, had struggled to retain an audience. The show's debut was watched by approximately 7.35 million people, but steadily declined, with the season two debut attracting 4.7 million.

The series follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), a former FBI criminal profiler working for the NYPD who solves murders by viewing the crimes through the perspective of the killer. He is assisted by his incarcerated father, Martin (Sheen) -- a prolific serial killer who helps his son solve crimes in an effort to reconnect.

The 13-episode second season is slated to come to an end with a series finale on May 18.