Project Runway to Return for Season 19 With Karlie Kloss Making Guest Appearances

Project Runway, the long-running fashion reality competition, is set to return for season 19 on Bravo. Karlie Kloss, who took over hosting duties from Heidi Klum in season 17 and gave birth to her first child with husband Joshua Kushner in March, will only be making “guest appearances” this season.

ET has learned that the series will be reimagining the role this season, which is set to begin production this spring in New York City.

Meanwhile, a source close to Kloss says that “between scaling Kode With Klossy’s virtual offering, launching another collection with Adidas, and leading the purchase of W Magazine, there’s a lot on her plate. She’s also got some incredible things cooking on the business and philanthropic fronts that she’s really passionate about and pouring a lot of her time into right now.”

While Kloss will only be back part time, Christian Siriano is set for his third season as mentor after taking over for Tim Gunn in season 17, with Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth all returning as judges.

The source adds, “I know [Karlie] can't wait for the season and is excited to still be involved. She loves Christian, Elaine, Nina and Brandon so much.”

Airing in 2019, season 18 of Project Runway saw Geoffrey Mac take home the top prize, with other favorites, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Sergio Guadarrama and Victoria Cocieru, as runners-up.

Meanwhile, Project Runway alums Klum and Gunn are set to return to Amazon this summer with season 2 of Making the Cut, their own global fashion competition.