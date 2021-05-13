'Psych' Is Coming Back With a Third Movie on Peacock

You know that's right! Everyone's favorite crime-solving duo, Shawn and Gus, are back in action.

Psych is officially returning with a third movie on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service announced Thursday, keeping alive the dream of a six-movie saga.

In the upcoming threequel, cheekily titled Psych 3: This Is Gus, BFFs Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and "Groomzilla" Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband in preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of baby Guster. Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), meanwhile, grapples with the future of his detective career.

Also joining Rodriguez and Hill for the follow-up movie are returning Psych stars Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen.

Filming is set to take place this summer in Vancouver.

Just last October, Hill hinted at the possibility that Shawn and Gus' epic adventures weren't over just yet.

"There's always a rumble. I would tell folks to keep listening for the sound," Hill joked in a chat with ET. "I have a very funny feeling that this is not the last we'll see of Psych. It's kind of like Lassie telling Shawn and Gus to go home, somehow they seem to show up again. I would just tell Psych-Os to remember that Shawn and Gus aren't that because Psych isn't that quick to go home. I think there's a rumble for us to come back again."

And creator Steve Franks, whose personal dream is Psych becoming its own movie franchise (a la Fast and Furious), expressed optimism that the beloved characters would continue on.

"I know the cast and the crew are on board, and hopefully the people who make these financial decisions will think it's a good plan, but I believe in unbending positivity and optimism -- even sometimes when optimism doesn't seem like it's possible," Franks told ET last summer. "I've always said, 'We're not going to make one movie, we're going to make six,' and we thought if we made the first one, all right, we're done. They're never going to let us do another one, and then we got two. Now, we're a third of the way there. I would love to do it because it's something that I feel like the world needs."

"It's a show that's about two great friends who will do anything for each other. It's a show that's designed to make you feel good about yourself and your friendships and your family and it feels like that's a vital thing," he added. "We're just trying to bring some light into the world, make a few jokes, tell a decent story and hopefully sneak a mystery in there."

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.