Quarantine Body Transformations: Kelly Osbourne, Rebel Wilson, Steve Kazee and More

Turns out not everyone is putting on the quarantine 15. Some stars are taking advantage of their time in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic to get in shape and transform their bodies into healthy temples.

The extended time away from events and socializing has given several stars including Kelly Osbourne, Rebel Wilson, Ayesha Curry and Steve Kazee time to focus on their health journeys.

Here are some of the biggest quarantine transformations!

Rebel Wilson

Before quarantine began, the 40-year-old Australian actress announced that 2020 was going to be her year of health in January. She's kept her promise, working out and eating right. In May she revealed that her goal weight is 165 pounds and last month she shared that she's just 17 pounds away from her goal.

"Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year," Wilson wrote on Instagram, showing off her fit frame.

Kelly Osbourne

The 35-year-old TV personality and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne revealed on Instagram that she's dropped 85 pounds.

"I guess what I'm doing is intermittent fasting if you really think about it. I get up, I have coffee and then I juice until nighttime. And then I have like, one meal and then I go to bed," she told ET of her regimen back in March.

"I have so much energy, it's crazy," Osbourne continued. "I feel like I'm bouncing off the walls. My body's like, 'How is it you get in quarantine and you're like, suddenly like becoming like, a fitness guru, and have more energy and are happier than you were before quarantine?' I don't know, it's the weirdest thing."

Osbourne later admitted to undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, saying, “I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it."

Ayesha Curry

The 31-year-old cookbook author revealed that she's shed 35 pounds after stepping up her fitness game in quarantine.

"Get yourself some simple equipment, such as two and three-pound weights; resistance bands; a good, cushy mat; and a bench or chair," Steph Curry's wife advised when talking to Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. "I'm very into body weight, so I don't need much, equipment-wise."

When it comes to diet, Curry said that it's all about portions for her.

"I'm really into portion control over any kind of diet, and try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation," she shared. "I keep track of the food I’m putting into my body through the Fitbit app on my phone, and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch."

Peter Facinelli

The 46-year-old Twilight actor shed 30 pounds and was loving his new look so much that he showed it off in a sexy shirtless underwear pic that was to help promote Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

"Everything's kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself," Facinelli told People. "So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could."

He also shared that he's now in "better shape than I've ever been," and attributes his success to eliminating sugar and refraining from ordering takeout.

Action Bronson

The 36-year-old rapper and chef has dropped 90 pounds in quarantine. He's been sharing his intense fitness routine on Instagram. Bronson recently posted a video of his high-energy cardio circuit training and wrote on one workout pic, "MIX UP YOUR WORKOUTS. NO QUITTING UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES."

He's also started eating healthier, recently appearing in the Hot Ones challenge and being the first star to use grilled chicken.

Art Smith

The 60-year-old chef to the stars and cookbook author started getting in shape before quarantine began and used his success to host the Instagram Live show Healthy Comfort Cooking to encourage healthier eating from his fans. Smith shed 70 pounds with the help of rugby player Lucas Cancelier in quarantine.

"If you want to enjoy eating, you have to enjoy train(ing). You train 30 minutes in your house and you can enjoy it. You make it normal," Cancelier told Today. "A lot of people are scared about starting to exercise, so I'm trying to teach simple exercise(s). I do three or four workouts, each one is four to six minutes. If you don't finish one, no problem. And when you finish one, you can do the next one!"

Tia Mowry

The proud mom recently revealed that she's dropped 68 pounds since welcoming her second child two years ago.

"I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time," the 42-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️"

Steve Kazee

After becoming a first-time dad, the 44-year-old Broadway star and fiancé of Jenna Dewan decided to get in shape for the sake of his infant son, Callum. He dropped 18 pounds after recently weighing 227 pounds.

"I knew something had to be done," the actor wrote on Instagram, admitting that he's struggled with body image for most of his life. "Having my son has really put the focus on being the healthiest version of myself for now and for the future. For the first time I have made wholesale changes to my life. Gone are processed foods and sugars, unhealthy fats and carbs, and blood sugar spiking desserts. I have focused myself on a workout regimen and meal plan that suits me and keeps me energized for workouts and I was lucky to find @fightcamp and @swensonboxing in this pandemic to help me achieve these goals."

