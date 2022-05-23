Queen Elizabeth Gets Driven Around at the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth II was all smiles at the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch attended the Royal Horticultural Society's annual floral festival in West London and was seen grinning from ear to ear!

The queen was photographed being driven around the event grounds in a buggy for a tour of the gardens by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society. She wore a stunning pink suit dress accented with a pearl necklace and a flower broach to match the occasion.

The queen's latest public appearance comes after she was revealed to be struggling with mobility problems.

Paul Grover - Pool / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced the queen would forgo attending a Parliament event that she ordinarily was a fixture at.

"The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," the statement read at the time.

However, last week, Her Majesty surprised railwaygoers at Paddington Station in London when she made an appearance to buy the first ticket for an underground railway named after her. She was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and used a cane to help her walk.

Meanwhile, Britain is preparing for the Platinum Jubilee in June, a series of events honoring the monarch's impressive 70-year rule.

The celebrations will begin on June 2 with a birthday parade and continue with four days of events. Though Queen Elizabeth will not attend all of the planned pageantry, Buckingham Palace hopes to feature her as much as her health will allow.