Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Another Event Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Queen Elizabeth II is taking time to focus on her health. The 96-year-old British monarch has pulled out of another historic event amid ongoing health issues.

“The queen will not attend the Braemar Gathering. The Prince of Wales has, of course, always been due to attend," a source tells ET of Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles. "The decision has been made for the queen's comfort."

The gathering is usually a private engagement but one that the queen has attended annually during her summer visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

It is a busy time for the queen as she prepares to appoint the incoming British prime minister after Boris Johnson tenders his resignation.

As was previously reported, she plans to break with tradition and both accept Johnson's resignation and appoint the new prime minister while in Scotland amid her ongoing mobility issues, a Palace source previously told ET. Past appointments have taken place at Buckingham Palace.

She has been using a cane and the royal household is making sure she remains comfortable given her health issues.

It's not the first time mobility issues have impacted the queen's plans and how she carries out her duties. Back in July, ET confirmed that she entrusted more of her monarch duties to Prince Charles.

Prince Charles, the future king, has been standing in for his mother as she continues to deal with "episodic mobility issues." Prince William, the second in line to the throne, is also expected to undertake more duties on behalf of his grandmother.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Queen Elizabeth sat out for several events, after experiencing "some discomfort" at the Trooping the Colour.

She did, however, make a surprise appearance to close out the four-day-long festivities, which were held to mark her 70 years on the throne. Weeks later, Queen Elizabeth appeared in public once again, stepping out in Edinburgh, Scotland, amid Holyrood Week.