Queen Elizabeth Uses Late Husband Prince Philip's Cane at Official Royal Event

Queen Elizabeth is keeping her late husband, Prince Philip, very close to her these days. The 95-year-old British monarch was spotted over the weekend using the same walking cane Philip used prior to his death in April 2021.

Elizabeth made her first public appearance of the new year on Saturday, hosting a reception at her Sandringham House estate on the eve of her Accession Day. The occasion marked Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne -- her Platinum Jubilee, which will be celebrated with much fanfare this June.

As she stepped out for the private reception, Her Majesty wore a light blue dress with floral embellishments and carried the cane with her as she greeted guests, received gifts, and cut a cake decorated with the Platinum Jubilee's official emblem.

The walking stick was a special one for Philip, according to the late Duke of Edinburgh's biographer, Gyles Brandreth.

"I recognized the stick instantly as it was always kept in a pot by the front door. It was the Duke's stick, and it is very touching that the Queen has started using it," Brandreth told The Telegraph.

Philip was last publicly seen using the stick in 2013, but used it on a day-to-day basis in his final years while retired and working on the Sandringham estate.

Queen Elizabeth honored her late husband over the weekend in her Accession Day message.

"I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it," she said in a statement. "It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign."