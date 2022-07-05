Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Second Child Together

Tarantino, party of four! Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, have welcomed their second child together.

News of the baby's arrival was confirmed to People on Monday in a statement that read, "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child."

In February, a rep for the 59-year-old director confirmed to ET that the pair were expecting baby number two. Quentin and the 38-year-old singer and model are also parents to 2-year-old son, Leo, whom they welcomed in February 2020.

Quentin and Daniella met in 2009 while he was promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel and went on to date on and off for eight years before tying the knot in November 2018. While Quentin is notoriously private about his personal life, he did take the opportunity to gush over his wife during a press conference at Cannes in May 2019 while he was promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"Well, I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago or four years ago, or even 10 years ago …Because I just got married six months ago," he said at the time. "And I've never done that before and now I know why, I was waiting for the perfect girl."

More recently, Quentin shared rare information about his son during a June 2021 Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, revealing they almost didn't use the name Leo because of a famous actor.

"We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” he explained. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he’s a lion. That’s how we thought about him."

Quentin also detailed some exciting milestones his toddler was hitting. "They’re not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood,” he shared. “He can only say one word and that is ‘abba,’ which is the Hebrew word for ‘dada.’ And a third of the time, he means me. … Leo watches these baby TV [shows] and it’s all in Hebrew. I’m learning the Sesame Street version of Hebrew."