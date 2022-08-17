R. Kelly's Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Says She's Pregnant With His Child

R. Kelly's fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, says she's expecting a baby with the incarcerated 55-year-old singer, even though his legal team has denied this.

Savage shares her sonogram and tells ET that she's five months pregnant and is having a baby girl. "I'm very excited," she says.

As for why Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told E! that Savage is not pregnant with the singer's child, the 26-year-old says that "his lawyer didn't know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn't have a baby."

"When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready," Savage tells ET. "Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture."

ET has reached out to Kelly's legal team for comment.

Joycelyn Savage

The news comes just over two months after it was stated in a letter that Savage and the singer are engaged. The letter was filed by Kelly's team to Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, two weeks before his sentencing in his sex trafficking case. The letter begins with Savage referring to herself as "Robert Kelly's fiancé [sic]."

Kelly has since been sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking. Kelly had previously denied all wrongdoing, pleading not guilty and has continuously said he will appeal the ruling. The highly publicized trial saw six weeks of courtroom proceedings.

In Savage's letter of support, she tried to explain that she's not a victim.

"I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be," she wrote.

Savage went on to detail her feelings for Kelly. "We have a very special connection and are deeply in love, she wrote. "Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind."

Savage, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, met Kelly when she was 19 years old. For his part, Kelly has previously been married to the late singer Aaliyah from 1994 until 1995. At the time of their nuptials, she was 15 and he was 27 years old. The singer went on to marry choreographer Andrea Lee and they were together from 1996 until 2009. They share three children -- Joan, Jay and Robert Jr.