Rachael Ray Is 'Safe' as Fire Breaks Out at Her New York Home

Rachael Ray is "safe" after a fire broke out at her Lake Luzerne, New York home. ET has learned that Ray, her husband John Cusimano and their dog Bella have not been harmed.

However, according to the 51-year-old celebrity cook's rep, the house is "unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

According to multiple reports, the Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed the house fire on Sunday. Firefighters are battling the blaze and there are currently no reported injuries.

Journalist Mark Mulholland reiterated that the state of the house was dire in a Twitter post featuring two images of the blaze.

The snaps showed giant flames bursting out from the roof of the home, which was surrounded by smoke.



"Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good," the reporter captioned the images.

Ray's daytime series, Rachael Ray Show, is currently on a summer hiatus.

