Rachael Ray Shares Update on Rebuilding Her Home After 'Surreal' Fire

It's been six months since Rachael Ray's upstate New York home burned to the ground, but she's powering through the repairs. The celebrity chef and husband John Cusimano's Lake Luzerne abode was set ablaze after a fire started in their chimney and quickly spread.

"I heard the fire in the walls. It was blood-curdling," Ray says in a first look at how they're rebuilding their home. "So here is our bedroom. This is the wall where I heard the fire climbing through the wall…At least you can see some bones."

While talking to ET's Kevin Frazier, Ray admitted that "walking in there the first time was the worst…That was very surreal."

Ray will share more updates with her viewers on The Rachael Ray Show on Thursday. She and her husband have been staying in a guest house on the property during the rebuild.

"I don't think we're going to go back until it's like done, done," Ray says in a clip. "We're going to stay down here, it was not fun."

The couple doesn't expect to have their new home done until later this year. In another sneak peek, shared on her show's website, Ray shared how it felt seeing their property gone.

"John and I were discussing that somehow it was easier to just see it gone, and the hole in the ground that's our cellar is all that remained," she expressed. "It was kind of easier to take it not being there than to stand inside a frame and see everything white all around you because you then really notice …"

"What's missing," he husband finished, with Ray adding, "Which is everything."

ET's spoke with Ray in September, shortly after the fire.

"It was just a shock when it actually happened," Ray recalls. "I mean, you can't imagine it. Our house is only 15 years old and we have our chimney cleaned twice a year. And literally it was just the chimney ... and then the whole house literally burned down. I think initially we were just in shock. We listened to our first responders and we left with the clothes on our back and the flip-flops and Ugg shoes on our feet."