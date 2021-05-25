Rachel Bilson Apologizes to Tate Donovan for Being an 'A**hole' When He Directed 'The OC'

Rachel Bilson and Tate Donovan are clearing the air. During Donovan's appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Bilson and Melinda Clarke-hosted Welcome to the O.C. B**ches podcast, the group discussed Donovan's previous comments about the cast's bad attitudes -- with Bilson apologizing for being a "little a**hole."

"You went on to direct us on The O.C.," Bilson noted of Donovan, who left his recurring role on the series after season 3. "And I know some of us kids were little a**holes."

"I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t -- because I really, you know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings," Bilson added.

In a 2013 interview with Vulture, Donovan said it was "tough" directing The O.C.'s young stars.

"They just didn’t want to be doing the show anymore. It was pretty tough; they were very tough to work with. The adults were all fantastic, total pros," he said at the time. "But you know how it is with young actors -- and I know because I was one of them once. When you achieve a certain amount of success, you want to be doing something else. I mean, one of them turned to me and said, 'This show is ruining my film career,' and he had never done a film before. You just can't help but sort of think that your life and your career are going to go straight up, up, up."

On Tuesday's podcast, Bilson told Donovan she thought he was "such a wonderful director and amazing human and all of it." "So if I ever added to any of the a**hole-ness, I want to apologize on record," she said.

Donovan, who admitted that "everyone gets caught up” in the hype, replied that Bilson was a "total sweetheart." In fact, he recalled a funny moment between the pair on set.

"You were in Seth's house, and you were coming down into the pool [house] to talk to Ryan or something like that. And you did the scene. And it was great," the actor recalled. "I just wanted to put something in your mind. And I said, 'Just so you know … you've just come from Seth's room and you've had a huge argument in that thing and you're, like, breaking up. And so, I want to see that argument in you, like, you know that right?'"

"I didn’t want to, like, insult you by reminding you that," he continued. "I'm like, 'I'm sure you read the script, but you know, you just came from an argument.' And you go, 'Tate, I don't read scripts, I smoke pot.'"

Bilson couldn't help but laugh at the story, which she considers "on brand" for her.

"Not so much, like... yeah, the pot thing, sure. But just the fact that I was like, 'I have no f**king idea what’s going on here,'" she explained. "That’s hilarious."

