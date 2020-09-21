Ramy Youssef Shows What Happens 'When You Lose the Emmy' During 2020 Ceremony

The Emmy was within reach for Ramy Youssef -- but unfortunately, it went to Eugene Levy. This year's awards show visited dozens of stars at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a person in a HAZMAT suit standing right outside with their potential award. If they win, the mysterious HAZMAT-clad Emmy handler gives over the Emmy, and if they don't... well, Youssef demonstrated on his Twitter what happens.

A short video showed the person standing excitedly outside of Youssef's window, before turning away and leaving the premises, Emmy trophy in hand. "When you lose the Emmy," the actor wrote, as fans expressed their shock in the comments.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Youssef was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday night, against Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle, Ted Danson, Michael Douglas and Levy.

In an interview with ET earlier this summer, Youssef described what an Emmy win would mean to him.

"For that to win an Emmy would just mean so much for the types of things that I think networks would be willing to greenlight. The more that it gets recognized, the more excited I get for shows that aren't my show, the more I get excited for someone to be like, 'Well, Ramy is just talking about jerking off, and he won an Emmy. Why can't we do this?'" explained Youssef, who co-created the series with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. "So, to create a reference point for success off of something that would not have been greenlit five years ago would be really exciting."

For Sunday's awards show, producers used over 100 live feeds from the nominees' various locations -- whether at their home in the U.S. or abroad -- that beamed in live into Staples Center. State-of-the-art cameras were provided to ensure high-quality feeds will be available for the broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are live Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.