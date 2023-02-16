Randall Emmett Reacts to Ex Lala Kent Claiming He's Engaged

Randall Emmett is denying his ex's engagement claim. After Lala Kent alleged that Emmett is engaged to someone new, his rep refuted the claim in a statement to ET.

"Randall is in no way, shape or form engaged," Emmett's rep said. "Anyone who says otherwise is either making it up, ill-informed or both."

The drama started when Kent appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and the host asked the Vanderpump Rules star, "How did you find out that Randall's new girlfriend moved in two days after you moved out, and do you know if they’re still together?"

"They're still together," Kent answered. "You'll find out soon, they're engaged. They've been engaged for a while."

Kent and Emmett welcomed Ocean, their first child together, in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement and have no real communication outside of co-parenting.

The relationship imploded shortly after the pair allegedly got into a physical fight, and Kent has claimed in the past that Emmett has cheated on her multiple times.

When ET spoke with Kent in July, she gushed about her newfound freedom following her and Emmett's split.

"I'm just excited to be single and to be a good mama and free," she said. "That's what it is -- freedom! I'm so excited for that."