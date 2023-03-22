Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion In-Person

Raquel Leviss will come face-to-face with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars on Thursday, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.

Leviss posted to her Instagram story and released a statement to E! saying, "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person."

Leviss previously spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET and tried to apologize to Madix privately after news broke of the scandal.

"As far as her situation with Scheana, the logistics of filming are still being figured out but both will be there and will film. If it’s needed, they will have to film separately while maintaining 100 yards," the source adds.

Earlier this month, Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star, Scheana Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the ladies.

ET obtained photos of Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow, injuries she claims she suffered at the hands of Shay, in the wake of her involvement in the Sandoval cheating scandal.

The photos were submitted as part of Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay. According to the court documents, obtained by ET, Leviss claims the alleged altercation occurred on March 2 at around 1:30 a.m. but that nobody else was there to witness it.

In her request for the restraining order, Leviss claims she was "pushed against a brick wall causing injury to the back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She added, "currently, mutual friends-coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. The judge has also set a March 29 hearing date.

Shay pushed back at claims made by Leviss in her filing for a restraining order.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Shay, released a statement to ET, denying Leviss' accusations, both in regard to the photos she submitted and the claims she made in the documents regarding the alleged interaction.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," Rahmani stated. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Tom Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

The restraining order is not the only legal filing from Leviss. She also sent legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast over a NSFW video of Leviss and Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film Thursday, March 23.