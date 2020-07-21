Raven-Symoné on Possibly Joining Adrienne Houghton on ‘The Real’ (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné has been charming audiences as an actress for decades. In 2015, she won fans over by just being herself as a co-host on The View, before departing the daytime talk show in 2016. But now, people are clamoring to see the 34-year-old entertainer return to daytime TV, especially if that means having a mini Cheetah Girls reunion with Adrienne Houghton on The Real.

Following the departures of co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales, ET's Deidre Behar asked Raven -- ahead of the premiere of Raven About Bunk’d, airing July 24 -- if she would be interested in joining the lineup.

"There's always conversations to be had, but I'm gonna stay true to what I've been setting goals towards during corona, and that's to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I've learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning," Raven expressed, adding that she's using her skills to "help shows continue to grow."

"But, I'll never say no to a cool job," she noted. "I don't mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we're corona safe, I'm down for the cause."

Raven's trajectory at the moment -- now that she's a married woman -- is to start a family and have a job that "allows 'me time.'"

"I'm gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that. I want to make sure I'm getting into a job position that allows 'me time,' because let's not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I'm sure it's demanding now," Raven explained. "This is gonna sound egotistical, but the demand that's needed for me in the jobs that I've been in, have taken my life to where I have not had a personal life. It is morning to night, 'We need you. We need you. We need you.' And I'm like, I'm trying to cuddle."

While she doesn't have a timeline on when she and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday will expand their family -- "I mean we just got married. Everyone talks about it then, right?" -- she does see it in the near future.

Last month, Raven delighted her followers when she took to Instagram to announce that she had tied the knot. While talking to ET, the former Cheetah Girl shared that one of the things that attracted her to her wife was that, growing up, Miranda "didn't watch the shows" that Raven was in.

"She's a different mind, which is what attracted me to her," the actress shared. "She watched a lot of cooking shows. She watched a lot of documentaries. She watched Friends and things of that nature. I don't think she went to the Disney Channel. She knew of me but she didn't really, she didn't grow up with me."

As for the triple threat's latest project, it's a Disney Channel crossover! Raven's Home is colliding with Bunk'd for a one-night special titled Raven About Bunk’d.

"It's a big deal. Honestly, this is the first crossover in a very long time," Bunk'd star Miranda May told ET. "For the channel, it's a big deal because these two shows, people love them so much, and to see these worlds collide... we love seeing both of these shows go on adventures. For them to do a massive one is insane."

Raven added that they filmed the episode before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent production shutdowns. "We knew it was going to air, but we didn't realize it was gonna air at such a time when entertainment is needed," she expressed. "This is an episode where you can really enjoy this event together... I'm excited to be able to say that I worked with Miranda and the cast of Bunk'd because they have been going strong on Disney Channel for many years. And it feels so good to sit next to my Disney sisters and make some content. It feels great!"

Raven About Bunk’d airs July 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.