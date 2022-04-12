Raven-Symoné on Why It Was 'Fantastic' Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Hadn't Watched Her Shows Before They Met

Raven-Symone's wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, is her biggest fan, but didn’t watch her TV shows before they met. Although it may seem like a problem to some, the 36-year-old Raven’s Home star said that she preferred it that way.

“It's fantastic,” Raven said during an appearance on Tamron Hall with Miranda. “Imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t look at you like a famous person even though you have been famous your whole entire life. You get to be seen.”

She continued, “And Miranda provided me with a reality with an honest conversation to the point where she forgets that I'm Raven-Symone or doesn't even consider me that person.”

Raven and Miranda tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in 2020, and during their appearance on Tamron Hall, the pair shared details about their whirlwind romance.

After meeting at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles, Raven purchased a one-way ticket for Miranda to come to New York. When Miranda accepted her offer, the rest was history.

And Raven credits Miranda for allowing her to live her life on her own terms.

“It has definitely been a journey,” the Disney star told Hall. “I have always kept my life private and just really promoted the jobs I was doing or the characters I was playing. But when we found each other, we really buckled down and said we were going to do this. She validated and really made such a safe space.”

Raven and Miranda have also been creating safe spaces outside of their home. Last month, Raven and the cast of Raven's Home staged a walkout, in protest of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. The actress recently shared with ET why it was important to her.

"I am married to a beautiful woman, we are going to have kids," she said. "And we want to make sure our kids feel confident, safe. And if you understand what the bill is, it's absolutely ridiculous and if you understand what we're asking, it's safety."