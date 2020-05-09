Ray Fisher Denies Warner Bros.' Claims That He Didn't Cooperate in 'Justice League' Investigation

Ray Fisher is denying Warner Bros.' claims that he did not cooperate with the third-party investigator who is looking into his misconduct allegations about the environment on the Justice League set. ET has reached out to Fisher and Warner Bros. for comment.

On Saturday, Fisher, who played Victor Stone aka Cyborg, shared a screenshot of an email he claims to have sent his team and SAG-AFTRA after he met with an investigator via Zoom on Aug. 26.

"Just got off the line with the investigator. Had to end the interview early before going into detail with him. He’s definitely been put on by Warner Bros. Pictures, not Warner Media. His findings will go directly to Warner Bros. Pictures Legal,” the screenshot reads. “He also had another person on the line as a witness which we weren’t made aware of. I told him I needed to have a rep on the line as security for myself. He tried to keep me on the line, but I told him I would need to consult my team before proceeding.”

In a separate tweet, the actor also wrote, "It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge."

It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.



In July, Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of "abusive, unprofessional" behavior while on set of the superhero film. He also alleged that Whedon was "enabled, in many ways" by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. In mid-August, Variety reported that WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into the production of Justice League after Fisher's public statements about Whedon, Johns and Berg.

On Friday, however, Fisher tweeted that DC Films chief Walter Hamada called him and "attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns."

So you can better understand how deep this goes:



After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns.



I will not.



— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 4, 2020

Shortly after is when Warner Bros. denied Fisher's claims about Hamada, as well as claimed that the actor hadn't met with the investigators.

"In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters. Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever 'throw anyone under the bus,' as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position."

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator," the statement continues. "This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."