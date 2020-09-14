Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love After 4 Years of Marriage

Ray J has filed for divorce from wife Princess Love after four years of marriage, ET can confirm.

The singer and reality star's new petition comes just two months after his wife requested to dismiss her own previous filing to end the couple's marriage, which she filed in May.

The couple married in August 2016 and are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Melody Love, and an 8-month-old son, Epik Ray Norwood.

Their relationship drama has frequently played out on social media. Last November, while pregnant with Epik, Princess told followers that she didn't "want to be married anymore." "I don't have time for this. This is not love. And I'm done," she said on Instagram, following her and Ray J's drama over him allegedly leaving her stranded in Las Vegas.

Princess alleged at the time that Ray J left her and Melody stranded at their hotel room in Las Vegas following BET's Soul Train Awards. Ray J, at the time, denied her claims in a video in which he slammed her for taking their argument to social media. A source told ET at the time that Princess was "fed up" and had been telling close friends and family that she was considering filing for divorce.

Ray J later appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to tell his side of the story, saying he was "done with Vegas" and ready to commit to being a better husband and father.

"Princess made it pretty much clear enough, so at the end of the day, I've got to compromise," he said. "I have to do better as a husband. I've got to do better. I've got to do better and I have to understand my wife is pregnant and I have to think a little more wiser when I'm making decisions."

