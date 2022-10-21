'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Addresses Dak Prescott Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Kenya Moore is moving forward with her divorce, but she's not looking to bring home a man anytime soon! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed dating rumors about her and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while speaking with ET's Brice Sander during this year's BravoCon in New York City.

Moore and Prescott were among the several Housewives' franchise stars and football players who faced off in a new DirecTV commercial dropped in August. Dak's teammate, CeeDee Lamb, and Housewives Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice were also featured in the TV spot.

Although Moore and Prescott don't interact in the promotional footage, when the reality star shared a photo on Instagram alongside the footballer, fans got greedy for more.

"@_4dak good luck with your season! It was a blast working with you. Sorry I had to intercept your ball like that," the 51-year-old wrote alongside the shot of her in a gold football uniform and holding her daughter, Brooklyn, as she posed alongside the 29-year-old.

"Y’all look soooo good together," one commenter wrote as another stated, "We want more of this."

Moore quickly clarified that the footballer was simply a friend, calling him a "nice guy. The nicest guy."

The actress has been clear that although she filed for divorce from her husband, Marc Daly, in 2021 after a lengthy separation, she's not quite ready for anything serious.

However, even if Moore were ready, Prescott is off the market. The quarterback has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since July 2020.

In April, Moore told ET that she is "just in a different place" since filing for her divorce. "I think what I explore in my own life this season is just back to being who I always was. It's just fun, lighthearted, reclaiming my power," she said of RHOA's 14th season. "I think that I lost a lot of that during my divorce and my marriage. I feel like I had to just take inventory of myself and figure out where did I go wrong. Now that I've figured it out, it's just back to being me."

"I'm so excited for [the viewers] to see me move on," she added. "Not be sad, not be angry, not be hurt. I understand that my marriage didn't work out and I changed during my marriage. Now that I know that it's over and I filed for divorce -- and I'm still waiting, still don't have that stamp."

Still, Moore declared that she's focusing on the positives. She's used her split as a great learning lesson, saying it's inspired her to "not take anybody's crap."

"I did that in my marriage and I think that when I draw the line, and when I put up that healthy boundary, there's no gray area," she said. "It's like, if you cross that line, I will cut your head off like a snake, like the snake you are."