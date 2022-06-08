'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kathy Hilton Addresses Her Cryptic Instagram Posts (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton is opening up about her cryptic Instagram posts. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Hilton on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that her since-deleted May posts weren't about any of her Bravo castmates.

Last month, Hilton took to Instagram to repost a quote about narcissists, that read, "When the chips are down, a person who genuinely cares for you, wants to be there for you because you need it. A narcissist however, will only be there for you, because they need it. To feed on the drama. To promote their fake persona of being that great person who is always there for others’, with no follow through. To build your debt of obligation to them. In none of these scenarios are your needs involved. You are an opportunity to be capitalized on. Your misfortune, is their fortune."

The quote, which Hilton has since deleted, made fans wonder who she was talking about, but Hilton told ET that there was nothing to read into.

"The narcissistic [one], if you really follow me and you really know me I follow like a lot of these [accounts]. I always come up with that stuff," she explained. "It really was not about anybody on the show. If you read [it], it's somebody you're very close... I have a few people that I know that actually are not on TV."

Around the same time, Hilton shared -- and then deleted -- the meme of Kermit the Frog drinking out of a tea cup, and then a photo of a tea kettle with steam coming out.

"I just thought that was so cute because I'm a big tea lover and we're always hearing about tea, so," Hilton said of her tea-focused posts.

While Hilton has yet to appear on this season of RHOBH, she assured fans she'll be popping up "in a few episodes." As for where she stands with her castmates, she said things are "not at all" awkward with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, though they did stop "filming a few months ago."