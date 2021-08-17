'Real Housewives of Dallas' Cast 'Surprised But Relieved' About Indefinite Hiatus, Source Says

The Real Housewives of Dallas taking a break might be for the best.

A source tells ET the cast of the reality show is "surprised, but relieved" by Bravo's announcement that the series would be going on an indefinite hiatus. "It got so toxic," the source says of the end of season 5.

Bravo revealed RHOD would not return in 2022 on Tuesday, after fan accounts started speculating production on season 6 was soon to begin. Rumors circulated on Instagram that Dallas residents Lizzy Savetsky, Madelaine Lam and Mahisha Dellinger would be joining the cast. The source adds that all three women were in contention for roles on the show and they had even filmed test footage with some of the season 5 cast members, but "it wasn't working."

"They just couldn't find the right mix that made sense," the source explains, adding that production was struggling to figure out which returning cast members should be kept in the mix.

"D'Andra [Simmons] and Tiffany [Moon] don't talk to Stephanie [Hollman] or Kameron [Westcott]," ET's source notes. "It would've been hard to make any relationship between those four feel organic, especially with everything that happened between Tiffany and Kameron after the reunion."

In a statement on Tuesday, Bravo said, "There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided." This, however, is not an official cancellation.

Following the announcement, Westcott shared a sentimental post on her Instagram.

"It is a sad day to see this chapter of The Real Housewives of Dallas close but also a wonderful day to sit back and remember all the amazing moments we had together as a group! These ladies have become sisters to me over the past 4 years and we've gone through so much together," she wrote in part. "Some of my most favorite memories in life will be with these ladies and beyond thankful for the journey we all shared together!! We've cried, we've laughed… we lived life to the fullest and cheers to many more fun times!!

Former castmate LeeAnne Locken, meanwhile, was asked to give her thoughts on the hiatus, replying to a Twitter user, "No one cares what I think. I got engaged and married and those truly are the highlights of my life! I'm grateful!"

No one cares what I think. I got engaged and married and those truly are the highlights of my life! I'm grateful! — LeeAnne Locken (@LeeAnneLocken) August 17, 2021

Cary Deuber also shared a RHOD promo, adding, "Thank you to those who have supported me over the years on #RHOD & @bravotv for highlighting beautiful Dallas! 💋 But as they say... 'when one door closes, another opens' 💕 Stay tuned, this isn't the last y'all will see from me.

Season 5 of RHOD ended in May amid a bit of controversy. Breakout star Tiffany found herself in a social media battle with Kameron and her family, with racially tinged barbs being tossed at the Chinese American reality star. Speculation surfaced at the time that Tiffany would quit the series, but ET learned that was not the case. Kameron apologized for the ordeal, which came after a season of ups and downs for Tiffany when it came to discussions around race. She found herself battling longtime star Brandi Redmond for much of the show's run. Brandi claimed she was "uncomfortable" around Tiffany after a years-old video of Brandi doing a racist impression of Asian people surfaced online.

Back in April, Kameron told ET that she wasn't sure the cast could move forward after the events that also took place during the season 5 reunion.

"I think some of the damage that has been done, I don't know how you move forward from there," she expressed. Hear more in the video below.