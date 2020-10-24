'Real Housewives of Dallas' Star Brandi Redmond Expecting Baby No. 4

Brandi Redmond has a baby on the way. ET can confirm that the Real Housewives of Dallas star is pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond.

Brandi and Bryan are already parents to three children; daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, and 2-year-old son Bruin. This is her third biological child. Fans saw on the previous RHOD season as she and Brian adopted their son in 2018, after a pregnancy loss.

The expectant mom took to Instagram on Friday night to tease their new bundle of joy, posting a photo of pumpkins with their kids' birth years painted on. The fourth pumpkin had "2021" written on it.

"We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon. God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory," Brandi wrote. "You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand."

She added that they have so much to be thankful for, as well as thanked everyone for their "prayers, love and out pouring support."

The news comes just a couple weeks after the family suffered a tragedy. Earlier this month, Bryan's mother, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car crash. The couple's daughter Brinkley was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident but survived.

"My husband's beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best," Brandi wrote, reposting her sister-in-laws' message. "So I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt."

There's been a baby boom in Hollywood, with Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Ashlee Simpson and many more celebrities expanding their families. See more in the video below.