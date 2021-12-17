'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Revival Gets a Title Change and Premiere Date: See First Photos (Exclusive)

The upcoming run, which will go under the slightly tweaked title of Real Husbands of Hollywood -- More Kevin, More Problems, will contain six episodes and stream exclusively on BET+ beginning Thursday, Feb. 10, ET can exclusively reveal.

The limited series returns original cast members Hart, Kodjoe and Cannon, as well as Duane Martin, J.B. Smoove, Nelly, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. Newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye also join the party, along with surprise celebrity guest stars.

Real Husbands of Hollywood -- More Kevin, More Problems follows the crew, who have been together nearly six years, "giving the climb to fame, fortune and virality one last go," according to BET+. It centers on the daily lives of Hart and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal lives in Hollywood.

The original series was created by Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012, after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards. It launched on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons before ending in 2016.

ET exclusively debuts first look images from the upcoming limited series. See them below.

