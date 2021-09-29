'Real World Homecoming' Renewed With 'Los Angeles' the Next Season to Reunite

After the success of The Real World Homecoming: New York, which saw the original cast of The Real World: New York reuniting after nearly 30 years, the unscripted special has been renewed for two more seasons on Paramount+. It’s also been revealed that The Real World: Los Angeles will be the next cast to reunite.

Slated to debut later this fall, the cast members of the MTV reality series’ second season “will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.”

A third installment -- hopefully the breakout The Real World: San Francisco -- will be announced at a later date.

The Real World Homecoming: New York, meanwhile, premiered in March 2020 and saw Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell returning to the same New York apartment where they made history as the first season of Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim’s TV experiment.

“There were a lot of feelings and a lot of memories and reflecting on a lot of the different experiences that happened years ago,” Nies told ET, explaining that the reunion was “really emotional stuff.”

While there were plenty of laughs and rekindled friendships, there was also plenty of drama as the cast revisited some more painful memories that made the reunion just as compelling to watch as their original time together.

And despite any hesitation about returning to the house, Gardner said that “it was definitely worth it. We needed to see each other and we needed to be together for a lot of reasons that will be shown this season.”

