Reba McEntire's Best Looks at the 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire brought her signature style and charm to the 2020 CMA Awards!

The singer -- who co-hosted alongside Darius Rucker at Nashville's Music City Center -- donned an array of fabulous ensembles during the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday. McEntire, 65, kicked off the night walking the red carpet with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. She exuded elegance by wearing a black sparking long jacket with black trousers, before switching it up to announce presenters and winners.

From glitzy and glam to elegant and sophisticated, ET's breaking down all of the "Does He Love You" songstress' stunning looks of the night.

ABC via Getty Images

For her first appearance on the stage, McEntire was perfection in a dark A-line gown with silver crystals on the bodice.

ABC via Getty Images

The country icon, along with Rucker, later debuted their new "In the Ghetto" collaboration in honor of late country great Mac Davis. For the intimate performance, McEntire opted for a simple, yet elegant, black long-sleeved, floor-length maxi dress.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

McEntire, as well as Chris Tomlin, also joined Thomas Rhett for a memorable performance of "Be a Light." For the special moment, she sparkled in a full sequin short-sleeved gown.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

And for her final outfit change of the night, Ms. McEntire delighted viewers with a sensational emerald green shimmering number. The color perfectly complemented her fiery red hair and emerald rings.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

McEntire co-hosted the show last year alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. Prior to that, she hadn't helmed the ceremony since 1992, when she ended a three-year run as host.

