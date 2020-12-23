Rebecca Luker, Broadway Star, Dead at 59

Broadway star Rebecca Luker died on Wednesday from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), her agent confirmed to The New York Times. She was 59 years old.
Luker, a three-time Tony-nominated actress who was known for her soprano voice, made her Broadway debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988, playing the role of Christine. Her incredible career included parts in The Secret Garden, Show Boat, The Sound of Music and The Music Man. She also appeared in popular television shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, Elementary and CSI: New Orleans.
Luker's Tony nominations included Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Show Boat in 1995, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for The Music Man in 2000, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Mary Poppins in 2007. She also won two Drama Desk Awards for her roles in The Secret Garden and The Music Man.
Luker is survived by her husband, fellow Broadway star Danny Burstein.
A number of stars paid tribute to Luker on Wednesday, including Kristin Chenoweth, who tweeted a video of Luker singing.
"My friend and one of the main reasons I wanted to be a soprano.... Her voice was soprano heaven," she wrote. "I love you, Rebecca. I know you’re no longer in pain and already singing your heart out up there. 💔"
Read more tributes below:
