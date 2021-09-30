Rebel Wilson Rocks a Dazzling Black Mini Dress on the Red Carpet

Rebel Wilson is looking radiant on the red carpet! The 41-year-old Australian actress looked incredible on Wednesday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair premiere party in Los Angeles.

Wilson donned a sleek, sequin-covered black blazer mini dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the look with hose and black heels.

The Pitch Perfect star is continuing to lead her healthy lifestyle and reap the benefits after losing 65 pounds in 2020 during her self-proclaimed "Year of Health."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Back in June, she opened up during a fan Q&A about her motivation behind her transformation. When a fan asked what prompted her to lose the weight, she replied, "That is such a massive question, but I'm going to try to answer it for you. It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'"

She added, "That's, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality. So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."