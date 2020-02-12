Rebel Wilson Says Freezing Her Eggs Inspired Her 'Year of Health,' Opens Up About Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson has been inspiring her fans throughout her Year of Health in 2020. The 40-year-old actress recently announced she'd hit her goal weight of 165 pounds, and on Tuesday she went on Instagram Live to talk about her journey.

Wilson's decision to focus on her health started with her milestone birthday and her desire to freeze her eggs.

"Apart from turning 40 and thinking I wasn't maybe going to work much this year, psychic-ly, I knew I'd have a bit more time and I was also freezing my eggs," Wilson revealed. "As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it. Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can."

She added that her desire to preserve her eggs inspired her to get healthy.

"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy,'" she shared.

Wilson also opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch for the first time, revealing they've actually been dating longer than most of her fans thought.

"Someone is asking me, 'Is the hot guy on your Instagram your boyfriend?' Yes, yes, that is correct," Wilson said, grinning. "But he's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey as well as now. Goes to show you, ladies, you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

