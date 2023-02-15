Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Would Not Permit Her to Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson says her role as "Fat Amy" in the three Pitch Perfect movies, which spanned from 2012 to 2017, prevented her from dropping weight.

On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, the 42-year-old actress tells host Alex Cooper that she didn't start to get healthy until she felt like "Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over."

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie," Wilson explains. "I think it's not more than 10 pounds [you can lose] and not gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract."

Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of 'Pitch Perfect' at ArcLight Hollywood on Sept. 24, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Lester Cohen/WireImage

Despite the contract, the Australian star tells Cooper that she'd "been thinking for a while" that she wanted to lead a healthier lifestyle. "I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend," she says of her acting parts in the past, including 2011's Bridesmaids and 2016's How to Be Single. "I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

Wilson says once she started approaching 40, she met with a fertility doctor who advised she make healthier choices. "Slowly as I was turning 40, I became healthier," she notes.

In 2021, Wilson shared with BBC Breakfast that even her own team didn't initially support her weight loss.

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this Year of Health. I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life,'" she recalled. "And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."

Also on Call Her Daddy, the actress opens up about her love life, revealing to Cooper that she wasn't in her first real relationship until 35. Then in 2019, Wilson declared it the "year of love," and said yes to any and all dates.

"Anyone who asks me out, I'm going to have to say yes," she recalls of the year, noting that she got four dates on Jan. 1, 2019. "I actually dated about 50 people in that one year, because I felt like I needed to make up for lost time -- and I wanted to find love."

Wilson did indeed find love! She is now dating Ramona Agruma and is mom to baby daughter Royce. For more with the actress, check out the links below.