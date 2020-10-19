'Red Table Talk': Rumer Willis Says She Lost Her Virginity to an Older Man Who 'Took Advantage' (Exclusive)

Rumer Willis is candidly opening up about losing her virginity. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's Red Table Talk, Rumer says she lost her virginity at age 18 to an older man who didn't "check in" with her about whether she was ready to have sex.

"When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it. I was not abused or wasn't raped... but I didn't say yes," Rumer, 31, says. "I wasn't gung-ho about it. But I also didn't say no."

"I just let it happen," she continues. "He was older and took advantage, and didn't check in. That's where I feel like the man's responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can't say no?"

This week's episode of Red Table Talk, which was shot before the coronavirus pandemic, features Rumer, Amber Rose and DeAndre Levy in discussions about sexual consent.

Rumer previously appeared on the Facebook Watch series with mom Demi Moore and sister Tallulah Willis. The group got intensely personal about a number of topics, including the actress' battle with addiction, and her daughters' feelings surrounding Demi's marriage to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

See more in the video below. The new episode of Red Table Talk debuts Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.