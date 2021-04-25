Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Reunite at 2021 Oscars -- See Their Chic Looks!

Reese Witherspoon is continuing her run as an awards season staple! The 45-year-old actress and producer appeared at Sunday's 2021 Academy Awards as part of the cinematic-themed ceremony's all-star "cast."

Witherspoon, who presented at this evening's 93rd Annual Academy Awards, turned heads in a gorgeous belted red gown by Dior. Witherspoon has always been one to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her ongoing track record of sophisticated, classic ensembles -- and if Sunday night's look was any indication, the actress isn't slowing down on her fashion game anytime soon. She completed her look with Forevermark jewelry.

Pool/Getty Images

As for her beauty look, the actress stunned with classic makeup to complement her entire outfit. She finished her Oscars ensemble with sleek, straight hair details, creating an elevated look for the night.

Before the awards show, Witherspoon shared videos and photos of her pre-Oscars prep -- which included her glam process and a cameo from none other than her Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern. "I'm so excited my date is finally here, but here she is," Witherspoon said as she turned her camera toward Dern, who wore a black and white long-sleeve gown with white feathers. The 54-year-old actress also wore Pomellato jewelry.

@reesewitherspoon

Pool/Getty Images

The Marriage Story star also shared a snap of her "date" on her Instagram Story Sunday night, writing, "Love my date," over the photo of the pair dressed in their Oscars finest.

The co-stars are close on and off screen, with Dern most recently wishing the Little Fires Everywhere star a happy birthday last month.

Both Witherspoon and Dern also have Academy accolades under their belts. Witherspoon won an Oscar in 2006 for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, while Dern received her Oscar in 2020 for Marriage Story.