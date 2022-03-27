Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With Jim Toth

Congratulations are in order for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth!

On Saturday, the Oscar winner and former talent agent celebrated 11 years of marriage. "Happy Anniversary JT!!" the actress wrote on Instagram to commemorate their special anniversary. "11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you."

That married life together officially began on March 26, 2011 when they tied the knot at Witherspoon's former home in Ojai, California. The following year, she gave birth to their first child together, now-9-year-old son Tennessee. He joined older siblings Ava and Deacon, who Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Over the years, the star has sang her other half's praises, beginning with how they first met. "It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'" she recalled to Elle in 2012. "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

More recently, the Morning Show star gushed about her husband in celebration of his birthday in July. "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, @traegergrills BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens 🥬) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports… Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?)," she wrote. "No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today!"