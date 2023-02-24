Reese Witherspoon Gets Nostalgic Over Her Role in 2005's 'Walk the Line' (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon is looking bad with warm at her experience shooting Walk the Line while reflecting on her new project, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Witherspoon walked the carpet on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Prime Video series, on which she serves as an executive producer, and she stopped to talk with ET's Nischelle Turner about the fun new musical dramedy.

"Taylor Jenkins Reid wrote the most amazing novel and it read like a movie or a television show, like just episodic. And it felt like this is a time period that people are obsessed with but we haven't seen something in this time period in so long," Witherspoon said, recalling what drew her to bringing the project to TV. "It just was so ready to be the best television show ever."

The mini-series details the meteoric rise to fame of the titular rock band, Daisy Jones & The Six, during the 1970s Los Angeles music scene, and their inevitable fall as fame spins them out of control.

The stars of the series -- including Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and more -- also perform some original tunes, written by the fictional band, that have been released as singles in real life. The song "Regret Me" was released in January and a full-length album, Aurora, by the fictional band -- featuring the musical talents of the show's actual cast -- will be released in March.

For Witherspoon, getting to create and record music for a role reminded her of her own time on the set of 2005's Walk the Line. In the acclaimed biopic -- which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress -- Witherspoon played June Carter, wife of Johnny Cash (played by Joaquin Phoenix).

"It was a huge experience in my life, doing Walk the Line, the Johnny Cash story, and the time that we spent rehearsing and learning the songs together made us really connected," Witherspoon shared, explaining that the same bonding was evident with the stars of Daisy Jones & The Six.

"I remember visiting them in the studio and I was like, 'You guys are gonna remember this forever, as an actor, as a band member, as a fellow performer.' They just supported each other and were there for each other and you could tell they have insane chemistry."

"I went to this session where they played the songs and I nearly fell out of my chair," Witherspoon added. "It was just so beautiful that they had taken the time to learn these instruments, and to really learn to be in sync with each other."

Daisy Jones & The Six beings streaming on Prime Video Mar. 3.